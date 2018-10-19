49ers' Richard Sherman: Listed as questionable for Week 7
Sherman (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Sherman practiced in limited fashions Wednesday and Thursday. The former Seahawk had a quiet game last Monday against the Packers, recording just one tackle over 69 snaps. If Sherman misses time Sunday, Jimmie Ward could see more snaps.
