49ers' Richard Sherman: Managing knee sprain
Sherman is considered day-to-day after suffering a knee sprain during Sunday's loss to the Ravens, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Sherman was limping after the contest and is liable to sit out some practice this week, but said he still expects to play next Sunday at New Orleans. The veteran cornerback exited the loss to Baltimore multiple times due to the injury but was still able to finish the game. Sherman seems headed towards a questionable tag for Week 14, but there should be a better idea of his potential availability once the 49ers start practicing later in the week.
