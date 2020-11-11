Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Sherman (calf) could be ready for this week's game versus the Saints, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sherman returned to practice Monday but was originally expected to target a Week 12 return to action. However, Shanahan is "not ruling anything out" in regards to Sherman's status for this week's matchup against the Saints. It'd be a huge boost to the 49ers' secondary, but it still sounds like a long shot considering the team has a Week 11 bye week around the corner.