Sherman suffered a stinger during Sunday's game against the Rams but wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Sherman will be good to go for Sunday's game against the Redskins. Depending on who the Redskins start under center -- Case Keenum (foot) sat out of Wednesday's practice -- Sherman could have high interception potential since Dwayne Haskins threw three picks in barely over a half of football.

