Sherman (Achilles) was not practicing at the start of the Seahawks' OTAs on Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sherman posted a video of himself sprinting on the field just under a week ago, but there is still no reason for the cornerback to rush back from the torn Achilles he suffered last season in order to participate in voluntary workouts. Sherman was originally aiming for a return in either May or June, so his first legitimate shot at practicing will likely be during the team's mandatory minicamp that starts June 12.