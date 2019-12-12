49ers' Richard Sherman: Not practicing, but making progress
Sherman (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Sherman has now missed two consecutive practices while nursing a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The veteran said he managed to run in the range of "19 miles per hour, 20 miles per hour" on a treadmill Thursday, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, but on-field cutting could prove a more difficult issue to surmount that straight-ahead running. He'll have one more chance to upgrade his level of practice activity ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Falcons.
