Sherman (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Sherman has now missed two consecutive practices while nursing a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The veteran said he managed to run in the range of "19 miles per hour, 20 miles per hour" on a treadmill Thursday, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, but on-field cutting could prove a more difficult issue to surmount that straight-ahead running. He'll have one more chance to upgrade his level of practice activity ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Falcons.

