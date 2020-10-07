Sherman (calf) won't come off IR when he's first eligible to do so Sunday against the Dolphins, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sherman said his return isn't imminent, as the 49ers are more concerned with his long-term health and ability to be a contributor late in the season than with rushing the veteran cornerback back as soon as possible. His next opportunity to come off IR will be before a Week 6 clash with the Rams, but there's a good chance Sherman won't be ready then, either.