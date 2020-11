Sherman (calf) won't be activated from IR for Sunday's game against the Saints, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

Earlier in the week, it sounded like Sherman had a chance to play against the Saints, but the veteran cornerback will utilize the Week 11 bye to get fully healthy in hopes of returning Week 12 against the Rams. Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley are locked into starting roles for the time being, but one of the two will lose reps once Sherman returns.