Sherman suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain during Sunday's win over the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Sherman underwent an MRI on his hamstring Monday, the results of which diagnosed a Grade 2 strain. Such injuries typically carry a recovery timetable of at least one week, making Sherman's chances of suiting up against the Falcons in Week 15 uncertain, but it's worth keeping in mind that the veteran cornerback has proven a consistent ability to tough out injuries in his career. With K'Waun Williams in the concussion protocol, Emmanuel Moseley and D.J. Reed could be in for expanded roles on defense if Sherman is forced to miss any time.

