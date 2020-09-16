Sherman (calf) was placed on IR on Wednesday.
This expected move has indeed occurred, so Sherman won't be able to return to the fold until Week 5 against the Dolphins at the earliest. Fellow cornerback Dontae Johnson was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move.
More News
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Calf injury expected to lead to IR stint•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Could land on IR•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Returns to elite form in 2019•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Another full practice•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Back at full speed•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Ruled out of Week 15•