Sherman (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 49ers foreshadowed Sherman's return to the lineup by activating him from injured reserve Saturday, but Rapoport's report at least seems to confirm that the cornerback won't merely be serving as an emergency depth option for a banged-up secondary. Since Sherman missed nine straight games prior to the 49ers' Week 11 bye, however, he could be eased back into the lineup with a slightly more limited snap count than usual.