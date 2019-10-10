49ers' Richard Sherman: Picks off Mayfield on second drive
Sherman generated four solo tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in Monday's 31-3 win over the Browns.
Sherman fired up the game by snagging an interception on the Browns' second offensive drive, and he was impressive in coverage all night. That's been the 31-year-old's theme all season, though, as he's allowed just a 35.6 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks this season. Sherman will need to be on top of his game again in Week 6 for a divisional matchup against the Rams, as Jared Goff has thrown for 912 yards over the last two weeks.
