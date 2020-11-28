Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Sherman (calf) will be activated from IR and is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The move hasn't been made official yet, but it appears Sherman will be available for the first time since Week 1. The 49ers' secondary has been quite good this year even with Sherman out of the picture, as it has given up 208.9 passing yards per game (fourth-lowest in the league). Nevertheless, Sherman's presence would be a clear boost for the unit if he's indeed able to play.