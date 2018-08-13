49ers' Richard Sherman: Ramps up workload Monday
Sherman (hamstring) participated in team drills during Monday's practice session, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reports.
Sherman worked on individual drills during Sunday's practice and took part in team activities Monday, including an 11-on-11 red-zone session. The veteran cornerback looked spry during drills, but that does not necessarily mean the 49ers are going to debut their $27 million investment in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans. Sherman's regular season availability is of the utmost importance, so if San Francisco decides to bench him against Houston as a precaution, expect Jimmie Ward to see additional snaps with the first-team defense.
