Sherman (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The move opens a 21-day window for the veteran cornerback to practice and potentially return to the active roster. Sherman has been sidelined since suffered the calf injury during the season opener, so he may need some practice time to get up to speed. If he isn't activated for Sunday's game at New Orleans, the 32-year-old will have an extra week to ramp up since the 49ers after their bye in Week 11.