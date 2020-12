Sherman posted seven tackles (six solo), a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams.

After 10 games on IR, Sherman made his presence known in his return to the lineup with his 36th career interception. It was immediately a boost to the 49ers' defense, which held Jared Goff to a season-low 198 passing yards to combine with no touchdowns and two picks. Sherman will look to keep it rolling in another tough matchup against the Bills in Week 13.