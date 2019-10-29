49ers' Richard Sherman: Records third pick
Sherman generated four solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 51-13 win over the Titans.
Kyle Allen's pass essentially sought out Sherman in coverage, but the turnover counts the same. Sherman now has three interceptions through the first seven games, which is his highest total since his 2016 campaign with the Seahawks.
