Sherman (Achilles) has resumed sprinting, per his personal instagram account.

When the Niners brought Sherman in during the March free agency whirlwinds, the hope was he'd be ready sometime between May and June. While he'll need an adjustment period to re-acclimate himself into full contact practice, the fact that he's running at full speed bodes well for his recovery process.

