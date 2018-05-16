49ers' Richard Sherman: Resumes sprinting, closing in on full health
Sherman (Achilles) has resumed sprinting, per his personal instagram account.
When the Niners brought Sherman in during the March free agency whirlwinds, the hope was he'd be ready sometime between May and June. While he'll need an adjustment period to re-acclimate himself into full contact practice, the fact that he's running at full speed bodes well for his recovery process.
More News
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Aiming for return in May or June•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Heads to San Fran•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Released before weekend•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: May be moving on•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Puts hold to rumors•
-
Seahawks' Richard Sherman: Doubting future in Seattle•
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...