Sherman recorded 61 tackles (48 solo), 11 passes defended, three interceptions and a touchdown in 15 games during the 2019 regular season.

Sherman wasn't the same player his first year in San Francisco coming off of a torn Achilles tendon, but an additional year of recovery had the corner looking closer to the shutdown version we became accustomed to during his days in Seattle. The 31-year-old suffered a few minor injuries along the way, but was generally healthy and only forced to miss one game (including the playoffs). Assuming good health, Sherman will look to turn in another elite season in coverage behind the 49ers' ferocious pass rush.

