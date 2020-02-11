49ers' Richard Sherman: Returns to elite form in 2019
Sherman recorded 61 tackles (48 solo), 11 passes defended, three interceptions and a touchdown in 15 games during the 2019 regular season.
Sherman wasn't the same player his first year in San Francisco coming off of a torn Achilles tendon, but an additional year of recovery had the corner looking closer to the shutdown version we became accustomed to during his days in Seattle. The 31-year-old suffered a few minor injuries along the way, but was generally healthy and only forced to miss one game (including the playoffs). Assuming good health, Sherman will look to turn in another elite season in coverage behind the 49ers' ferocious pass rush.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.
-
2/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects the newly-released 2020 rankings, debating players...
-
Dynasty Running Back Tiers
Heath Cummings settles on a top tier of six running backs, but says more are knocking on the...
-
5 lessons from XFL Week 1
Ben Gretch reviews the biggest takeaways from Week 1 in the XFL, beginning with a lack of clarity...
-
XFL DFS Week 1 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 1 XFL DFS contests.
-
10 Crazy Stats from 2019
The Fantasy Football podcast discussed 10 crazy stats from 2019 on Friday's podcast, including...