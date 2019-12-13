49ers' Richard Sherman: Ruled out of Week 15
Sherman (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
While Sherman won't play Sunday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports that coach Kyle Shanahan denied rumors that the 31-year-old had been ruled out for the year. With two divisional matchups to close out the regular season, it makes sense the 49ers would take the cautious approach with their star corner in a winnable home game against Atlanta.
