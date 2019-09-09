Sherman had five tackles (four solo), two pass defenses and an interception return for a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 win over Tampa Bay.

Sherman stated in the preseason that he finally feels that he can play without restrictions following a ruptured Achilles two years ago. The shutdown corner backed up his words with a vintage performance that helped put his team over the Bucs. Sherman has already surpassed last year's interception mark of zero, and improved mobility could lead to a slight uptick in tackles as well.