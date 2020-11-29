Sherman (calf) is active heading into the 49ers' Week 12 matchup against the Rams.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Sherman was expected to face Los Angeles, making his activation for Week 12 a welcomed formality. The three-time All-Pro cornerback has been unavailable since suiting up in the season opener against Arizona, making his return a huge boost for a 4-6 San Francisco team that is desperate for a divisional win. He'll be tested from the start after the Rams had two receivers -- Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods -- go for 130-plus receiving yards (with a TD catch from Woods) last Monday night against the Buccaneers.