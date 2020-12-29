Sherman (calf) has been ruled out for San Francisco's regular-season finale against Seattle, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

It's now confirmed the five-time Pro Bowler will miss back-to-back games to close out his third campaign with the 49ers. Sherman sat out just three combined games over his first two years with the team, but a calf injury has held the 32-year-old to five appearances in 2020. With the veteran set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, it remains to be seen if Sherman has played his last game as a 49er.