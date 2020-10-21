Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Sherman (calf) is still a few weeks away from returning, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Starting Sunday against the Patriots, San Francisco has a stretch of three games in a 12-day span, and based on Shanahan's comments, it doesn't appear that Sherman will be available for any of those contests. Instead, the 49ers are more realistically hoping that Sherman will be ready to play after the team's Week 10 bye. Sherman has been sidelined since straining his calf in the 49ers' season-opening loss to the Cardinals.