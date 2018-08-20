49ers' Richard Sherman: Set to return to practice
Sherman (hamstring) is expected to participate in practice this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Sherman, despite easing his way back into team portions of practice last week, did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans. However, he is still expected to resume activity during practice this week and could finally make his 49ers debut Saturday against the Colts.
