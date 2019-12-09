49ers' Richard Sherman: Status for Week 15 murky
Sherman (hamstring) underwent an MRI on Monday and could be in danger of missing Week 15's matchup against the Falcons, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Sherman intends to do all he can in practice this week to suit up Sunday against the Falcons, but he wasn't able to retake the field during Week 14's win over the Saints. The veteran cornerback has proven a regular ability to play through injuries in his career, but the tricky nature of hamstring issues means he can't be considered a lock to retake the field Week 15. Count on Wednesday's first practice report of the week to shed some light on Sherman's status.
