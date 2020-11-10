Sherman (calf) plans to return from injured reserve after San Francisco's Week 11 bye, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
The 32-year-old was designated to return from injured reserve Monday and is now able to practice, but he apparently won't be ready to see the field this weekend in New Orleans. Sherman has been sidelined by the calf injury since the season opener, so it's not a major surprise he'll need a couple weeks of practice reps before reaching game readiness. The veteran cornerback should be back in action Nov. 29 against the Rams if all goes well in practice.