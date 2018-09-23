49ers' Richard Sherman: To have MRI on Monday
Sherman will have an MRI on Monday to help diagnose the specific injury to his left calf, reports Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Given that he was unable to put any pressure on the leg as he exited the field, it certainly looks like Sherman will miss some time. Jimmie Ward would take over if the 30-year-old can't go Week 4 at the Chargers.
