Sherman (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Though he no longer plays at an All-Pro level, Sherman's absence for the second time this season is a significant one with the 49ers also down another key cornerback in Jimmie Ward (hamstring). That will force the 49ers to lean heavily on depth options Greg Mabin and K'Waun Williams in addition to starter Ahkello Witherspoon, a scary prospect against a prolific Rams aerial attack. Sherman will look to get healthy in time for the 49ers' Week 8 matchup with the Cardinals.

