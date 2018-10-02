Sherman (calf) has a slim chance of playing in Week 5's action, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Sherman has a chance at playing in San Francisco's game against the Cardinals but it's not probable, per the report. The Niners are eager to get Sherman back but don't expect them to rush the veteran back onto the field before he's ready. Barring any changing developments, Jaquiski Tartt figures to start Sunday's divisional contest.

