Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Sherman (calf) has endured "some setbacks" and isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Rams, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The 49ers' secondary could desperately use Sherman back in the lineup, as it was torched for 350 passing yards by Ryan Fitzpatrick in this past Sunday's 43-17 loss to the Dolphins. However, the 32-year-old can't seem to shake the calf strain and is expected to miss a fifth straight game. Shanahan relayed that Sherman won't need surgery but could receive shots to help ease the inflammation issues that have caused the extended absence, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.