Sherman (calf) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sherman has been a specter in the fantasy realm this season, making just eight tackles and to pass breakups in five games. His absence would deplete the secondary since Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is doubtful and Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) is a game-time decision as well.

