49ers' Richard Sherman: Will be game-time call
Sherman (calf) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Sherman has been a specter in the fantasy realm this season, making just eight tackles and to pass breakups in five games. His absence would deplete the secondary since Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is doubtful and Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) is a game-time decision as well.
More News
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Listed as questionable for Week 7•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Active in Week 5•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Expected back in Week 5•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Draws questionable tag•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Unlikely to play this week despite noticeable progress•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....