49ers' Richard Sherman: Will play Saturday
Sherman (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game against Indianapolis, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Sherman sat out San Francisco's first two preseason games and will see limited action against the Colts. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the plan is for the starting defense to play the first half, but Sherman could see less time as he works his way back from injury.
More News
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Expected to play Saturday•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Set to return to practice•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: No-go Saturday•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Ramps up workload Monday•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Could suit up next week•
-
49ers' Richard Sherman: Won't play in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...