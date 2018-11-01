49ers' Richard Sherman: Will play Thursday
Sherman (calf) is active for Thursday's game against the Raiders.
Sherman continues to nurse a lingering calf injury, but will nonetheless draw the start at left cornerback during Thursday Night Football. The veteran will work to limit Oakland's passing attack, led by Jordy Nelson and Brandon LaFell.
