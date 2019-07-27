49ers' Richard Sherman: Will play without limitations
Sherman will play without physical restrictions after having the sutures from his heel removed this past offseason, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Sherman admitted that the sutures from his surgically-repaired Achilles tendon had him second-guessing his abilities on the field last season. With the stitches being removed this past February, the All-Pro corner is feeling "exceptional" both mentally and physically heading into training camp and the 2019 regular season. Sherman is slated to begin the campaign as the 49ers' top corner, and could see his interception totals rebound (zero in 2018) with a revamped defensive line generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: ADP
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about Average Draft Position data, highlighting...
-
Fantasy FB breakouts: Winston, Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...