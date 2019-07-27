Sherman will play without physical restrictions after having the sutures from his heel removed this past offseason, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sherman admitted that the sutures from his surgically-repaired Achilles tendon had him second-guessing his abilities on the field last season. With the stitches being removed this past February, the All-Pro corner is feeling "exceptional" both mentally and physically heading into training camp and the 2019 regular season. Sherman is slated to begin the campaign as the 49ers' top corner, and could see his interception totals rebound (zero in 2018) with a revamped defensive line generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks.