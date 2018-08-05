49ers' Richard Sherman: Won't play in preseason opener
Sherman (hamstring) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Cowboys, David Lombardi of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Sherman left Friday's practice due to hamstring tightness, and the 49ers will proceed with caution with the newest member of their secondary. With that, the expectation is that Sherman will be ready to go by the team's second preseason outing, but given that he is already coming off a serious injury, expect the cornerback to be closely monitored and used lightly throughout training camp.
