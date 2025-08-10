San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday that Grant (knee) did not suit up for the team's 30-9 preseason loss to Denver due to an injury and is expected to miss roughly one week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Grant's status may also be uncertain for the 49ers' next preseason tilt on Saturday, Aug. 16 versus the Raiders. Health permitting, he projects to enter the regular season handling a depth role at safety and contributing on special teams.