Grant (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Grant is working through a knee injury, which will cause him to miss a second straight preseason game. The 2021 second-rounder is battling for a roster spot in a depth role at safety, and he'll aim on returning to practice next week and being available for the 49ers' preseason finale against the Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 23.

