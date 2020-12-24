James (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
The 49ers cleared James for the Week 16 matchup after he upgraded from limited participation at practices Tuesday and Wednesday to full activity Thursday. With Deebo Samuel (hamstring) having been shut down for the season, James is expected to hold down a regular role in three-receiver sets alongside Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne for the 49ers' final two games.
