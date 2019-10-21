James hauled in his lone target for 40 yards in Sunday's 9-0 win over the Redskins.

James saw a season-high 50 percent of offensive snaps after Marquise Goodwin (head) was limited to just seven snaps. The 24-year-old received just one target in sloppy conditions, but he made it count by recording the longest offensive play of the game. Goodwin was cleared to return before the contest concluded, so James figures to slot back into a reserve/return role against Carolina in Week 8.