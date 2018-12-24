James caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to Chicago.

James recorded his first catch in four weeks, due in large part to Dante Pettis (knee) going down in the first half. The rookie still saw little usage on offense, but he could vault up to third on the depth chart against the Rams on Sunday if Marquise Goodwin (Achilles) joins Pettis on the sidelines. If that happens, the 49ers will likely add a receiver or two from off the current 53-man roster, but James figures to start ahead of whoever joins the squad.

