James was not targeted in Sunday's win over Denver, but he muffed a punt return for the second consecutive week.

James' inability to secure the ball on punt returns over the past two weeks caused him to be removed from the role mid-game in favor of Trent Taylor. The latter also occupied the rookie's role as fourth wideout on offense, eliminating whatever marginal fantasy value he had developed while filling in for injured starters. With the 49ers' receiving corps getting healthier with each passing week, James can be safely be left out of the fantasy conversation.