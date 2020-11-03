James (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' estimated practice report Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
A version of San Francisco's team practice report was printed without James' name present earlier in the day, but a subsequent update from Wagoner confirms that James is still dealing with an ankle issue. The 25-year-old was unable to go Sunday for a road trip to Seattle after fielding 23 offensive snaps and 21 special-teams snaps the preceding two weeks against the Rams and Patriots. His status will be one to monitor as San Francisco prepares to face Green Bay on Thursday Night Football.