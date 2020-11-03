James (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' estimated practice report Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

A version of San Francisco's team practice report was printed without James' name present earlier in the day, but a subsequent update from Wagoner confirms that James is still dealing with an ankle issue. The 25-year-old was unable to go Sunday for a road trip to Seattle after fielding 23 offensive snaps and 21 special-teams snaps the preceding two weeks against the Rams and Patriots. His status will be one to monitor as San Francisco prepares to face Green Bay on Thursday Night Football.

More News