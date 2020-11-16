James logged 69 offensive snaps (97 percent) and finished with three receptions (five targets) for 26 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to New Orleans.

James got the rare start despite both Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne returning from one-game layoffs. The 25-year-old was coming off of a career game (13 receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown) against the Packers, but he was unable to replicate that success despite rocketing up the depth chart. With a bye week on deck, the 49ers' receiving corps may receive the much-needed return of Deebo Samuel (hamstring) when the team returns to action. In that event, James could fall back into a special teams/situational role, but he could also stick in the rotation as a slot man after jumping in front of Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor on the depth chart. The 2018 seventh-round pick does offer big-play potential that the two aforementioned wideouts do not, so there could be some deep-league and DFS intrigue if that scenario holds true.