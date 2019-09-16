James caught one of four targets for seven yards in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals.

Deebo Samuel was the wideout receiving all of the headlines for his big game Sunday, but James actually finished third in playing time (46 percent). The 23-year-old continues to occupy the starting slot receiver role until Trent Taylor (foot) returns, but with just two catches through two games, James isn't involved enough to warrant much fantasy consideration.