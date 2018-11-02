49ers' Richie James: Gains 60 yards in win
James caught two passes (three targets) for 60 yards in Thursday's 34-3 win over the Raiders.
Trent Taylor was surprisingly a healthy scratch Thursday, allowing James to see his highest involvement in the passing game this season (just one target over previous eight games). The fleet-footed rookie did the majority of his damage on a well-timed slant against the blitz that he ran for 53 yards. The strong showing could get James more looks down the stretch for a non-contending 49ers squad, but it's too early to trust him as a fantasy option.
