James set new career highs in receptions (23) and receiving yards (394) while scoring a touchdown over 11 games with the 49ers this season.

James has spent the majority of his first three years as a pro on special teams as a punt and kick returner, but injuries allowed the wideout to nearly double his previous high in offensive snaps with 405 in the 2020 campaign. The speedster maintained a healthy 17.1 yards per reception average even with the bump up in playing time. James saw his playing time diminish when Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel were able to suit up, which confirms his status as a backup heading into 2021. However, the 24-year-old's improved play should earn him an opportunity to compete for the starting slot receiver role in training camp.