James (wrist) was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It's been a difficult past two months for James, who broke his wrist in June before either testing positive for COVID or being in contact with someone who did as he reported to the 49ers. With the addition of 2020 first-rounder Brandon Aiyuk and the return to health of Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back), James may be on the outside looking in at a regular-season roster spot. Working in James' favor, though, is his work as a returner.