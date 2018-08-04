James lined up at as a slot receiver with the first-team offense at the tail end of practice Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The seventh-round pick got his first taste of action with the starters, drawing praise from head coach Kyle Shanahan regarding his toughness and separation skills. James is an undersized (5-foot-9), but toolsy, receiver who totaled 1,964 yards and a combined 16 touchdowns in 2016 with Middle Tennessee (spent most of 2017 season injured). The 21-year-old is currently competing for a backup receiver/special teams role in camp, but he would likely land on the practice squad if he doesn't make the 53-man roster.