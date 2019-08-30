James caught his lone target for seven yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chargers.

James had his quietest preseason output in the final game of exhibition play. The team has likely seen enough from the second-year wideout to determine his worth to the team. The 23-year-old appears to be on the bubble for a deeper 49er receiving corps in 2019, but if Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back) are forced to miss the start of the season, then James would immediately become the next wideout with the most experience playing slot in this current regime. That said, there are still too many options that appear to be ahead of the 2018 seventh-round pick for him to make a fantasy impact even if he were to survive roster cuts.